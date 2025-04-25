Justin Bieber breaks silence on Hailey divorce rumours 

Amid the long-standing conjecture of his divorce from his supermodel wife Hailey Baldwin, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has finally addressed the speculations.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a rather direct attempt to clear the air and all the negative attention around his and Hailey’s marriage, Justin Bieber turned to his Instagram handle with a note on Thursday, which read, “Jesus forgives who the culture never forgives. The message is forgiveness.”

“They treat me like a** out here, but I remember that I am flawed and God forgave me,” continued the ‘Peaches’ hitmaker. “It helps me to stop feeling better than those who are mean and hurtful because when I’m really honest, I can be mean and hurtful too.”

“My instinct is to be like, ‘Damn I wouldn’t gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet, but there’s other s**t I do I’m not proud of, that God is gracious with,” he added.

Bieber also dispelled the rumours of his divorce from supermodel turned beauty mogul, noting, “Hurt people, hurt people. And honestly if I was u, it would be hard not to be jealous of me and Hailey going brazzzzyy. It’s really up for us and that’s understandable why people can’t stand it. I don’t blame ’em. Hailey and I are the Joneses that are impossible to keep up with.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Also Read: Is Justin Bieber really broke? Here’s what we know so far

Notably, Justin Bieber, 31, and Hailey Baldwin, 28, who got married in 2018, renewed their vows last May, when the celebrity couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

They welcomed a baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, in August.

Addressing the divorce rumours earlier, the Rhode founder confessed that as much as she would show that everything didn’t bother her, it ‘hurts’.