Amy Pascal admits Tom Holland, Zendaya ignored her advice

Amy Pascal ate her own words against Tom Holland and Zendaya during an interview.

In an interview with Variety, she recalled she recalled the couple when they were newly casted as Peter Parker and MJ to keep the professional tone between them. She also admitted, “No. I say this to all of them, and no one ever listens to me”.

But years later, the couple becomes Hollywood’s power couple. The duo reportedly tied the knot, saying she had to walk back on her warning, stating, “I think they’re pretty happy together.”

Read More:Tom Holland finally calls Zendaya his wife, confirming the secret marriage

Interestingly, Pascal had previously advised Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, who both starred in Amazing Spider-Man, not to date. They, however, did eventually. She also noted, “It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me”.

Even the original casting, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, had also dated, though briefly, at the time of filming Spider-Man. Spider-Man: Brand New Day bows out in cinemas on July 31.

Earlier in 2021, she told the New York Times, “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don’t go there — just don’t. Try not to”.