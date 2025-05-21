Amy Schumer invests $45 million fortune in real estate

American actor-comedian Amy Schumer has reportedly invested her $45 million fortune in real estate, including buying a dream home in New Orleans.

One of the highest-paid stand-up comedians of the time, Emmy-winning actor Amy Schumer, who has amassed a net worth of an estimated $45 million, through her acting gigs in a series of films, in addition to comedy tours, book deals, as well as brand endorsements, has quietly been investing her fortune in real estate, reported foreign media, with her latest deal being a ‘dream come true’ second home in New Orleans’ French Quarter.

After ‘falling in love’ with New Orleans in 2016, on their first of many visits to the city, Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer decided to get their second home there.

“Over the years, going on the road, doing stand-up, and then eventually being married and pregnant, we were spending more and more time here. And so in 2021, we bought this beautiful place and renovated it and made it into our dream, dramatic New Orleans hang,” the ‘IF’ actor told a foreign outlet about her contemporary retreat, which comes with high ceilings, cove mouldings, and inset porch balconies.

It is pertinent to note here that Schumer, with her chef husband and their only son Gene, primarily lives in Manhattan, after relocating from their $14 million Brooklyn townhome, to be closer to their five-year-old’s school.

