Suhana Khan invests crores in real estate

Star kid Suhana Khan, of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, made a new real estate investment in Alibaug, the second in a year.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by Indian media outlets, Bollywood’s rising starlet Suhana Khan, who previously purchased farmland in Alibaug, has made her second real estate investment in the beach town, in a year.

Reportedly, the ‘Archies’ star has bought a plush beach-facing property this time, for a whopping price. She paid a sum of INR10 crores for the 1.8-acre property, including three structures, built over a carpet area of 1,218, 196 and 120 sq ft, respectively.

According to the details, she also signed a stamp duty of INR57 lacs for the transaction on February 13.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Pertinent to note here that ‘agriculturalist’ Suhana, 23, earlier bought a farmland worth INR12.91 crore in Thal village in Alibaug, India. The 1.5-acre agricultural land with 2218 sq ft of structures was purchased in June last year.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood superstar also owns a sea-facing lavish property in the same village, which is located a 12-minute drive from Alibaug.

For the unversed, Suhana is the second-eldest child and the only daughter of Shahrukh Khan. She made her Bollywood debut last year in Zoya Akhtar’s teen musical, ‘The Archies’.

Shahrukh Khan refuses to make a film with his daughter Suhana