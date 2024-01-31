Shah Rukh Khan refuses to make film with daughter Suhana

Bollywood film ‘King‘, starring Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan in leading roles, got indefinitely delayed after the former backed out from the project.

A report by the India showbiz news agency Firstpost stated that the plot of ‘King’ followed Shah Rukh Khan’s character protecting an orphan girl (Suhana Khan).

However, the Sujoy Ghosh directorial was indefinitely delayed.

A source close to the development told India news agency Times Now that the project would not see the day, especially after the negative criticism on Suhana Khan’s debut film ‘The Archies.‘

The insider added that Shah Rukh Khan has opted out of the project because he doesn’t want his daughter to be compared with her co-stars.

“I don’t think that project is happening, not after The Archies,” the source was quoted saying in a report. “Suhana needs to find a project as far removed from her father as possible. Earlier, SRK was tempted to get on camera with his daughter ASAP.

“Now, after ‘The Archies,’ this historic togetherness is gone on the back burner.”

Shah Rukh Khan was seen in ‘Pathaan,’ ‘Jawan,’ and ‘Dunki.’ He will reportedly work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie ‘Inshallah‘. Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan have been approached to work in the film as well.

A source said the renowned filmmaker will announce it in March of this year.

A source told, “There have been several speculations about [Sanjay Leela] Bhansali’s next including ‘Baiju Bawra‘ and another Pan Indian multi-starrer film, but the director has no such plans and has already started working again on ‘Inshallah.’ The filmmaker has already started the initial preparations and is planning to announce it officially by March. Bhansali plans to start shooting for the film as early as June.”

Suhana Khan made her acting debut in Zoya Akhter’s Netflix film ‘The Archies‘. The project was critically panned for the acting, story and being a “Nepo-Fest”.

