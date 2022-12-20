Shah Rukh Khan gifts acting journal to daughter Suhana Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shared pictures of an acting journal she received from her father on Instagram.

Suhana Khan is set to make her Bollywood debut with “The Archies” and received words of inspiration from none other than “King Khan”. She shared pictures of the journal.

“Tuesday Inspiration,” the caption of the post read.

The “Chak De India” star, acknowledging her post, said he has put everything he knows about his craft so she could learn and teach him back.

It is pertinent to mention that “The Archies”, helmed by Zoya Akhtar, is the Indian representation of the comic book classic. It will release on the streaming portal Netflix sometime next year.

Apart from Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor (daughter of late actor Sridevi) and Agastya Nanda (grandson of Amitabh Bachchan) will make their debut too. The cast also features young actors Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, and Vedang Raina.

On ther other hand, her father is gearing up for the release of his action film “Pathaan” which will release on January 25 next year. He shares the screen with star actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The film will mark the full-fledged Bollywood comeback of King Khan after four years hiatus.

The upcoming film became the latest Bollywood title to be the victim of boycott trends on Twitter.

Apart from netizens, the film also faced objections from Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra as well as Mahant Raju Das, of Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi, for the attire of the heroine in the song ‘Besharam Rang’.

