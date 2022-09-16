Suhana Khan meets her doppelganger from Pakistan

A picture of Bollywood actor Suhana Khan with her doppelganger from Pakistan Bareeha is going viral on social media.

Bareeha shared the picture of her with the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Dubai, where she is spending holidays with her mother Gauri Khan.

“Finally met my doppelgänger Suhana Khan,” the caption read. “Here’s a side by side comparison for all the people who keep sending me her pictures in my DMs.”

The responses are mixed. Many netizens agreed they looked alike, whereas some disagreed with what was said.

It is pertinent to mention that we come across people who look exactly like celebrities.

Earlier, social media users were stunned by a video of celebrated Bollywood actor and model Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelganger Aashita Singh.

The viral video on the social media application Instagram showed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s doppelganger, Aashita Singh, doing mimicry. The clip got millions of likes from its users.

