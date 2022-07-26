Deepika Padukone lookalike weighs upon the cons of fame

Digital creator Rijuta Ghosh Deb bears an uncanny resemblance to global star Deepika Padukone and has been recently making headlines for the same.

Bollywood and lookalikes? A concept not new to anyone and there is hardly a day or a week, without the internet to discover yet another lookalike of a Bollywood celeb. On this week’s finding is Rijuta Ghosh Deb, girl who is almost a spitting image of the Bollywood diva.

Although social media has proved as a great source of opportunities for many, a recent point case being Celesti Bairagey, a girl from Assam, who bagged a TV show after being recognized as an Alia Bhatt lookalike on the internet, similar is not the case with Deb.

“It makes me happy that people are getting such opportunities to pursue their dreams,” she spoke about Bairagey.

During a recent conversation, Deb weighed upon the ‘fair share’ of negative aspects which comes with popularity and fame on social media.

“Unnecessary hate on social media has always been a part of the platform. I’ve never been a fan of the same,” she told the portal adding that “selective viewing is the only way to retain mental health.”

A digital creator by passion and a corporate professional, Rijuta is more commonly known as the Deepika Padukone doppelganger these days, a term which she doesn’t prefer to abide by.

Deb who revealed she was in school when Padukone’s Bollywood debut, ‘Om Shanti Om’ came out in 2007, stated, “Since then, I’ve been told how we look [similar]. We do have certain similarities, but we are also a lot different.”

Deb who hails from Kolkata, India and shuttles between Germany and her home country, dubbed content creation as an ‘outlet of creativity’ and said, “It has never been about competition for me.”

