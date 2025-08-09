Amy Schumer undergoes back surgery

American actor-comedian Amy Schumer shared an update on her health after revealing that she has undergone back surgery.

Emmy-winner Amy Schumer turned to her Instagram stories in the early hours of Saturday to share that she recently underwent a laminectomy – a surgical procedure to remove a part or all of the lamina, the bony arch on the back of a vertebra, to relieve pressure on the spinal cord or nerves.

“Overheard post-back surgery ‘pickle ball keeps this place in business'” she wrote on her picture from the hospital bed, after the procedure.

Later on the feed, Schumer posted a picture of herself, using a walker, and disclosed in the caption, “Since my surfing injury back in the day, my L5 has been killing me. Today I got a laminectomy!”

She also mentioned, “It’s a short recovery, and when I’m feeling better, I will buy a bra!”

According to the details, a Laminectomy surgery aims to create more space within the spinal canal, thereby reducing pressure on the spinal cord and/or nerves, which cause pain, numbness, weakness, or other neurological symptoms. It is usually performed to address spinal stenosis.

Notably, Schumer had previously undergone hysterectomy – a uterus removal surgery – to treat her endometriosis, a reproductive disease.

She was also diagnosed with Cushing’s syndrome last February.