Where was Tom Cruise as Ana de Armas danced the night away with Bad Bunny?

Ana de Armas, who has been rumoured to be Tom Cruise’s new flame, was spotted enjoying herself in Puerto Rico while attending a concert by reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny.

The 37-year-old Cuban-born actress, who was seen holding hands with Tom Cruise in July, appeared carefree as she joined thousands of fans at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan.

De Armas shared videos of herself dancing to Bad Bunny’s track NUEVAYoL and captured the star performing right in front of her.

The actor looked delighted as she immersed herself in the atmosphere of Bad Bunny’s historic 30-show residency titled No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí (“I Don’t Want To Leave Here”).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A N A D E A R M A S (@ana_d_armas)



The concerts, which have drawn celebrities including Jon Hamm, LeBron James, Becky G, Ricky Martin, Darren Aronofsky, and footballer Kylian Mbappe, marked another glamorous night for Ana de Armas.

She was seen with friends Elena Maria Ketelsen Gonzalez, José Parlá, Claudia Hilda, and Ricardo Cabret during the outing.

While the Ballerina actor enjoyed the lively trip, Tom Cruise was noticeably absent. The 63-year-old Mission: Impossible star has been closely linked to the actress in recent weeks, but this time de Armas appeared to have chosen to soak in the Puerto Rican nightlife and the music of Bad Bunny without him.

Also Read: Tom Cruise to undergo surgery to impress Ana de Armas

Earlier, Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise was reportedly planning to undergo liposuction surgery in pursuit of impressing his much-younger girlfriend, Ana de Armas.

Weeks since Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise, 63, and Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas, 37, seemingly confirmed the long-standing rumours of their romance, during a Vermont outing, sources suggest that the thrice-divorced actor is seriously considering marriage with the ‘Ballerina’ star.

However, the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star is planning to undergo a fat-removal surgery to impress de Armas, before he pops the question to her.