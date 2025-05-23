web analytics
Ana de Armas joins Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Web Desk
Hollywood actor Ana de Armas is set to join Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 as Eve Macarro from ‘John Wick’ spinoff ‘Ballerina.’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The action film, set to hit theatres on June 6, is set for a crossover with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in season 4.

Call of Duty confirmed the crossover with ‘Ballerina’ in a post on X, showing Ana de Armas as the titular character in a sparkling red dress she’s seen wearing in the film’s trailers.

“New contract just dropped. Deploying from the World of Wick, Ana de Armas as @BallerinaMovie’s Eve Macarro joins the fight in Call of Duty for Season 04,” the post read.

Read more: Ana de Armas breaks silence on dating Tom Cruise

The upcoming season will launch on May 29, while the Ana de Armas skin will release in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on June 5.Hollywood, Ana de Armas, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Ballerina

It will be purchasable as part of the Tracer Pack: Ballerina bundle.

As well as the two skins, players will also get the following Legendary Weapon Blueprints:

Eve Macarro: A red sequin dress

Ruska Rogue: A black tactical outfit

Revelvé: AK-74 Assault Rifle

Plié: Saug SMG

Arabesque: 9MM PM Pistol

Additionally, Call of Duty will celebrate the ‘Ballerina’ release with a limited-time event taking place in Multiplayer, Zombies and Warzone.

The event, set to run between June 5 and 15, will offer unique rewards centred around the film for players to earn.

