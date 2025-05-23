Ana de Armas joins Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Hollywood actor Ana de Armas is set to join Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 as Eve Macarro from ‘John Wick’ spinoff ‘Ballerina.’

The action film, set to hit theatres on June 6, is set for a crossover with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in season 4.

Call of Duty confirmed the crossover with ‘Ballerina’ in a post on X, showing Ana de Armas as the titular character in a sparkling red dress she’s seen wearing in the film’s trailers.

“New contract just dropped. Deploying from the World of Wick, Ana de Armas as @BallerinaMovie’s Eve Macarro joins the fight in Call of Duty for Season 04,” the post read.

The upcoming season will launch on May 29, while the Ana de Armas skin will release in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on June 5.

It will be purchasable as part of the Tracer Pack: Ballerina bundle.

As well as the two skins, players will also get the following Legendary Weapon Blueprints:

Eve Macarro: A red sequin dress

Ruska Rogue: A black tactical outfit

Revelvé: AK-74 Assault Rifle

Plié: Saug SMG

Arabesque: 9MM PM Pistol

Additionally, Call of Duty will celebrate the ‘Ballerina’ release with a limited-time event taking place in Multiplayer, Zombies and Warzone.

The event, set to run between June 5 and 15, will offer unique rewards centred around the film for players to earn.