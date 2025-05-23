web analytics
Ana de Armas breaks silence on dating Tom Cruise

By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas has finally broken her long-kept silence on the rumours of dating Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise.

Continue to make headlines for her budding romance with Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas has now set the record straight on their relationship, as she confirmed that the Hollywood A-listers are set to share the screen in a project by filmmakers Doug Liman and  Christopher McQuarrie.

“Obviously, everyone knows I’m working with Tom Cruise,” de Armas said in a new interview, after making several joint outings with the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star.

“Of course I’m doing crazy training, as you do when you’re working with Tom. It’s another level that just keeps setting the bar higher and higher,” she added. “But it’s so much fun.”

The ‘Ghosted’ actor also hinted that the aforementioned venture with Liman and McQuarrie isn’t the only project she is working on with Cruise, but there are ‘a couple of other things too’. “We just got excited,” she concluded.

It is pertinent to note here that Ana de Armas, 37, first sparked dating rumours with Tom Cruise, 62, this Valentine’s Day, which was only fuelled by their March outing, when they arrived together at the London airport, via a helicopter.

