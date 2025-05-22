Ana de Armas reflects upon negative aspect of fame

Amid the rumours of her budding romance with Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas reflected upon the negative sides of fame that come with being a movie star.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a new interview with an international magazine, Hollywood diva Ana de Armas spoke up about setting the ‘external boundaries’ and keeping her ‘public persona’ separate from her real life, as she continues to make headlines with her budding romance with Tom Cruise.

“Over the years, you get more used to it. You learn to find your corners, your privacy, your way of doing things, your lifestyle… I’m one of those who think there should be external boundaries, a barrier that’s quite visible to others and to oneself,” she said.

“This is as far as I go with my work, my public persona, what’s expected of me, and what I want to share with viewers and fans,” she clarified. “That’s wonderful, and I want to do it.”

Moreover, the ‘Ghosted’ star also reflected upon the dark aspects of fame, that the Hollywood stars get by default on their job, and maintained, “You can’t let the negative side of fame upset you, because then you won’t enjoy the beautiful aspects, but it’s essential to separate.”

“We’re all people and we need that privacy, consideration, and space. It seems incredible to have to say it, but we’ve forgotten that minimum of respect for others,” she concluded.

It is pertinent to note here that Ana de Armas first sparked dating rumours with the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star earlier this year. The speculated couple fuelled the relationship buzz with their multiple joint outings over the past weeks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, de Armas is awaiting the release of the ‘John Wick’ spin-off ‘Ballerina’, written by Shay Hatten and directed by Len Wiseman. The action-thriller is scheduled to hit theatres on June 6.

Also Read: Tom Cruise ‘super smitten’ by ‘unsure’ Ana de Armas