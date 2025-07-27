Ana de Armas raises eyebrows after liking post about Nicole Kidman

Actor Ana de Armas has been facing backlash since liking a post seemingly mocking Nicole Kidman amid her rumoured romance with Tom Cruise.

Cruise, who has been spotted with Armas on several occasions since 2024, was previously married to Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001.

The ex-couple tied the knot on Christmas Eve of 1990 after meeting on the ‘Days of Thunder’ sets.

The celebrity couple’s separation was first confirmed by a spokesperson in 2001, two days before Tom Cruise filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Actor Ana de Armas has reportedly been involved in a romance with the ‘Mission Impossible’ star after the two were first spotted together in 2024.

While their rumoured relationship continues to grab headlines, the two Hollywood actors have not publicly confirmed or denied the reports about their romance.

Ana de Armas, however, landed in hot water after liking an Instagram post about Nicole Kidman, which fans believed was mocking the actor.

The post, shared by a celebrity gossip account, featured a close-up of Kidman’s wrinkled face with the caption, “When you keep it real #nicolekidman.”

Among the people who reacted to the post was Ana de Armas, who liked the post.

Fans have since been criticising the Hollywood actor for allegedly throwing shade at her rumoured boyfriend Tom Cruise’s ex-wife.

It is worth noting here that Kidman is married to Keith Urban and the couple has two daughters.

They recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary.