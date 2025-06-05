Ana de Armas opens up about intense prep for ‘Ballerina’ stunts

Hollywood actor Ana de Armas has shared insights into how she prepared for the stunts in the action-heavy ‘Ballerina.’

The actor plays Eve Macarro in the film, which also features Keanu Reeves as John Wick.

Directed by Len Wiseman, ‘Ballerina’ is set between the events of ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ and ‘Chapter 4.’

The trailer for the film shows Ana de Armas involved in some action-heavy sequences, including one where she uses a flamethrower to beat her enemies.

The Hollywood actor has now reflected on her preparation for the stunt works in the film and the support she received from the respective teams.

“We had plenty of time to let me go through the process of first getting stronger, getting an idea of what combat and fighting was,” she said in an interview with a foreign media outlet.

Ana de Armas added, “Just as I was getting better and better, [they’d] just start building the scenes around my strengths and best things I could do.”

According to the ‘Ballerina’ star, the film provided a major boost to her confidence in making action movies.

“I didn’t know I was capable of doing it. Now I definitely love it and I enjoy it very much,” she said.

Expressing gratitude towards 87eleven for their assistance, the Hollywood actor said that it was the perfect gradient for her as she embodied Eve Macarro in ‘Ballerina.’

“We were able to take our time and see what I was good at, just leaning into my strengths,” Ana de Armas added.

‘Ballerina’ follows Eve Macarro (de Armas) as an “assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma organisation [who] sets out to seek revenge after her father’s death,” according to the official logline.