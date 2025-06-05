Keanu Reeves gets candid about ‘Ballerina’ star Ana de Armas

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has showered praise on Ana de Armas as she enters the ‘John Wick’ universe with ‘Ballerina.’

The action film hit theatres on June 6, with Keanu Reeves reprising his role as the retired assassin, John Wick.

According to ‘Ballerina’ director Len Wiseman, the film is set between the events of ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’ and ‘Chapter 4.’

“It was also more interesting to me of like doing that than in say a spinoff, because it’s really more of a parallel story within that same world during chapter three and also how John Wick intervenes with our timeline. So I was more attracted to that because it was not like a sequel or a spinoff. It was definitely in that world within the thing,” Wiseman said in a recent interview.

As Keanu Reeves returns as the titular character from the original film, the Hollywood actor said that the film will lay the ground for further expansion in the story.

“I don’t know if it’s passing the torch but definitely part of expanding the story and the world of John Wick and getting another chance to explore new characters,” he said in an interview with a US media outlet.

Keanu Reeves had high praise for Ana de Armas for being “really great at action but also just emotionally her talent, her range that she’s shown and [being] brave in her choices.”

The ‘John Wick’ star recalled the excitement and dedication of de Armas when filming action sequences in ‘Ballerina.’

“When we would go from training to then when we would start — after they say action and you get into it — to see her go into that next level, where you really saw her joy for the action and filling action with her character,” he said.