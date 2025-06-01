‘Ballerina’ isn’t ‘John Wick’ sequel or spinoff, director reveals

‘Ballerina’ director Len Wiseman has dismissed the notion that the upcoming film would be a ‘John Wick’ spinoff or sequel.

The action film, led by Ana de Armas, will hit theatres on June 6 and will also see Hollywood star Keanu Reeves reprise his role as the retired assassin, John Wick.

While the trailer for ‘Ballerina’ shows a face-off between Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves, the director of the film has said that the film was entirely different from the storyline of ‘John Wick.’

In a recent interview with a US media outlet, filmmaker Len Wiseman said that he envisioned the film as a story told parallel to ‘John Wick.’

“It takes place between Chapter Three and Chapter Four. It was a fun journey to find how it, how it intertwines with three,” he said.

Wiseman added, “It was also more interesting to me of like doing that than in say a spinoff, because it’s really more of a parallel story within that same world during chapter three and also how John Wick intervenes with our timeline. So I was more attracted to that because it was not like a sequel or a spinoff. It was definitely in that world within the thing.”

In an interview last month, Hollywood actor Ana de Armas reflected on her experience of working with Keanu Reeves in ‘Ballerina.’

She revealed that Reeves was “immediately” on board when they reached out to him to reprise his role as John Wick in the upcoming film.

“Immediately when we reached out to him, he was on board and wanted to be in it. I’ve been in two previous films with Keanu, and I just didn’t think he was gonna throw me on the floor this many times! It was a whole different environment to be in with him. On his last day, he was already telling Len ideas for the next one…” the Hollywood actor said.