John Wick chapter 5 confirmed – Will Keanu Reeves return?

Fans of the action-packed John Wick films have a reason to celebrate. John Wick: Chapter 5 has officially been confirmed, with Keanu Reeves set to return once again as the sharp-suited assassin.

This comes as a surprise to many, since John Wick: Chapter 4 seemed to bring his story to an end in Paris, where he appeared to die from his injuries.

However, viewers never saw John Wick take his final breath, and now director Chad Stahelski has revealed there’s more to come.

Speaking to Empire, he explained that although the story appeared to be finished, John Wick: Chapter 5 will offer something new.

“The saga of John Wick was pretty wrapped up,” he said. “So the only way to do a 5 is to have a new story that involves John Wick.”

Stahelski made it clear that John Wick: Chapter 5 won’t simply continue the same storyline involving the High Table.

Read More: WATCH the epic showdown between Keanu Reeves & De Armas in John Wick: Ballerina trailer

Instead, it will be a fresh chapter that takes a different approach. “It will be really different,” he promised, adding that when fans see the trailer, they’ll be eager to watch it right away.

While we wait for chapter 5, the wider “Wick-iverse” continues to grow. The spin-off film Ballerina is on the way, featuring Keanu Reeves in a return role.

Donnie Yen’s character Caine is also getting his own movie. Additionally, an animated prequel and a TV series called Under The High Table are being developed to expand the world further.

Stahelski said that these projects will help shape the story that leads into John Wick: Chapter 5. He called them “big priorities” and hinted they will lay the groundwork for what comes next.

With Keanu Reeves back and the creative team promising a bold new story, John Wick: Chapter 5 is set to break new ground for the beloved action series.