WATCH the epic showdown between Keanu Reeves & De Armas in John Wick: Ballerina trailer

The fresh new trailer of John Wick: Ballerina starring Ana de Armas has fans all riled up as they witnessed Keanu Reeves go against Armas in an intense showdown.

The action-packed John Wick: Ballerina trailer promises a gripping new chapter in the John Wick universe, with Ana de Armas taking centre stage as she faces off against deadly rivals.

In the trailer, Ana de Armas’ character prepares for a fierce confrontation with John Wick himself, played by Keanu Reeves, who has been sent to eliminate her.

However, it seems the two may eventually team up for a mission, setting the stage for a thrilling alliance.

The John Wick: Ballerina trailer showcases some incredible action sequences, with Ana de Armas proving she’s more than capable of carrying the mantle of an action heroine.

In addition to de Armas and Reeves, John Wick: Ballerina also stars Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, and Ian McShane, all bringing their talents to the film.

Directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten, the film is produced by Chad Stahelski, who has worked on all previous John Wick films. John Wick: Ballerina is set to hit theatres on June 6.

Earlier, Keanu Reeves told that he is ready to return as John Constantine in the much-awaited Constantine 2, the sequel to the 2005 hit Constantine.

Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence recently shared some exciting updates on the status of the sequel during a virtual interview to mark the 20th anniversary of the original film.

The duo, who previously worked together on the first Constantine movie, revealed that they are close to finalizing ideas for the long-awaited sequel, which will take place outside of James Gunn’s DC Universe as part of the Elseworlds series.

Keanu Reeves, who played the iconic role of John Constantine, expressed his eagerness to reprise the character.