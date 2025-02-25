Constantine 2: Will Keanu Reeves be back as the iconic antihero?

Keanu Reeves is ready to return as John Constantine in the much-awaited Constantine 2, the sequel to the 2005 hit Constantine.

Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence recently shared some exciting updates on the status of the sequel during a virtual interview to mark the 20th anniversary of the original film.

The duo, who previously worked together on the first Constantine movie, revealed that they are close to finalizing ideas for the long-awaited sequel, which will take place outside of James Gunn’s DC Universe as part of the Elseworlds series.

Keanu Reeves, who played the iconic role of John Constantine, expressed his eagerness to reprise the character.

Speaking about the sequel, Keanu Reeves said, “What Akiva (Goldsman) and Francis have come up with, I’m aching to play this guy.”

After nearly two decades since the original movie, the actor also mentioned that he is excited to bring Constantine back to the big screen.

The first Constantine was a major success and gained a cult following, thanks in part to Keanu Reeves’ memorable performance.

Director Francis Lawrence shared that the team has been granted permission from DC higher-ups to develop the sequel and that they are working closely with screenwriter Akiva Goldsman.

Lawrence confirmed that Constantine 2 will remain separate from the ongoing DC Universe and will focus on the darker, more supernatural side of the comics.

He also mentioned that the reason for the long wait was due to several changes in the studio’s leadership, which delayed the project.

Keanu Reeves’ full return to Constantine 2 is highly anticipated by fans who’ve been waiting for years to see more of his version of the supernatural detective.

While details about the plot remain under wraps, Lawrence hinted that Constantine 2 might feature some familiar faces from the original movie.

The sequel has finally found its footing after a long period of uncertainty, and fans are eager to see Keanu Reeves back as Constantine once again.