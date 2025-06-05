Ana de Armas reacts to rumoured beau Tom Cruise’s comments about ‘Ballerina’

Amid the rumours of their budding romance, Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas responded to Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise’s praise of her latest film ‘Ballerina’.

At the Los Angeles premiere of her forthcoming action film ‘Ballerina’, Hollywood diva Ana de Armas revealed that her rumoured beau Tom Cruise has watched the title and he loved it.

“We’re working together, so he got to see Ballerina and he actually really liked it,” she shared. “He loved the John Wicks.”

Further reacting to his applause, the ‘Ghosted’ star said that it feels ‘surreal’ to be praised by Hollywood’s ultimate action star.

“It makes me really happy and proud. It’s surreal that someone like him is liking the movie and supporting the film and celebrating other people’s films,” she expressed, amid their headlining romance rumours. “It’s amazing.”

Notably, Len Wiseman and Shay Hatten’s action thriller ‘Ballerina’ is the fifth instalment in the superhit ‘John Wick’ franchise, serving as a spin-off, set between the events in Chapters 3 and 4.

Co-starring de Armas with Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Norman Reedus, Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves, the title is scheduled to hit theatres this Friday, June 6.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting here that Ana de Armas, 37, first sparked dating rumours with Tom Cruise, 62, this Valentine’s Day, which was only fuelled by their March outing, when they arrived together at the London airport, via a helicopter.

