Tom Cruise sets ‘strict rules’ for Ana de Armas regarding daughter Suri

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has reportedly set strict rules for rumoured girlfriend Ana de Armas, including one regarding his estranged daughter Suri.

Amid the speculations of the headlining romance between Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas, the former has reportedly laid some ground rules of the relationship with the Cuban-Spanish actor, and one of these is related to his estranged teen daughter, Suri.

As per the sources, any mention of Suri is completely ‘forbidden’ between Cruise and the ‘Ghosted’ star.

“Don’t bring up Suri, is his big thing. That topic is completely forbidden,” a source close to the superstar revealed to a foreign publication.

Insider also divulged that Cruise is seeking a fresh start with de Armas and is even hoping to have a child with her, to ‘make up for his failure with Suri’.

For the unversed, Cruise, who is also the father of two adopted children, Isabella and Connor, with his second wife Nicole Kidman, had Suri, 19, from his third marriage with Katie Holmes. The couple divorced in 2012, and the celebrity kid cut all the remaining ties with the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star last year, after she turned 18 in April.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting here that Tom Cruise, 62, first sparked dating rumours with Ana de Armas, 37, this Valentine’s Day, which was only fuelled by their March outing, when they arrived together at the London airport, via a helicopter.

