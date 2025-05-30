Ana de Armas was ‘terrified’ of singing in Ron Howard’s ‘Eden’

Hollywood diva Ana de Armas, who stars in filmmaker Ron Howard’s ‘Eden’, revealed that singing in the survival thriller was more difficult than doing intense action sequences, and she ‘hated’ it.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas, who stars as Baroness Eloise Bosquet de Wagner Wehrhorn in Ron Howard’s upcoming film ‘Eden’, discussed singing for the film and said, “I hated it.”

“I remember when I talked to Ron. And I was like, ‘Ron, I really think I should lip sync. This is not for me,'” she continued. “And he just didn’t want to hear it. He was like, ‘No, you’re singing. You’re singing. If you do it bad, it’s good for the character.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, but people don’t know that.'”

“I just couldn’t convince him to let me lip sync, so I had to learn the song. It was horrible. I was terrified,” de Armas added. “I would rather do 100 stunts than sing that song.”

“It was terrifying because it’s also in front of all the actors. I just felt very exposed and vulnerable, and it’s not one of my talents for sure,” she concluded.