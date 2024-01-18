Anam Tanveer reveals top quality her partner must have!

Actor Anam Tanveer revealed one top quality that her future life partner must have, as she sketched her ideal man.

In her latest outing on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, popular actor Anam Tanveer opened up on her marriage plans and explained her idea of the perfect husband she wants.

Tanveer shared that ideally, she would want to marry someone from abroad, simply due to the mentality clash. However, the celebrity said she has no set time frame and will tie the knot once the time is right.

When asked to list down her preferences for a future life partner, the ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ actor maintained the first and foremost requirement for her is that the person should be ‘confident and secure’ in himself, and does not have an objection with her continuing her career after marriage.

Upon being quizzed further, Tanveer added, “He should be rich, fit, a good match with me, and must be a good person; kind and considerate towards others.”

She also joked with the host that the guy should be at least as good-looking as him if not more, upon which he quipped, “The order has been placed for a guy with all these requirements, and you will be contacted once he is ready.”

On the work front, Tanveer last essayed a brief role in the on-air daily serial ‘Adawat’, headlined by Fatima Effendi Kanwar, Shazeal Shoukat, Saad Qureshi and Syed Jibran.

