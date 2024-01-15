Anam Tanveer spills her fitness secrets

Actor Anam Tanveer spilt secrets of her fitness and the inspiration behind being the ‘undertaker of girls’.

In her latest outing on ARY Zindagi’s talk show ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, Anam Tanveer revealed to the host what is the secret behind her unconventional idea of fitness, as opposed to most of the girls in society.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anam Tanveer (@ianamtanveer)

When asked in reference to her fitness videos and pictures on Instagram, showing off her biceps, the actor said, “I like being fit and muscular, rather than lean.”

“It is my personal preference that I don’t like being skinny, but the way I am [right now],” she added, to which the host of the show quipped, “It is also helping you in a way because guys get scared and don’t propose you in marriage.”

During another segment, the ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ actor shared that she is not willing to marry a guy from Pakistan, but would prefer someone abroad, simply due to the mentality clash.

When asked to list down her preferences for an ideal husband, Tanveer noted, “He should be confident and secure in himself, and let me work.”

“He should be rich, fit, and must be a good person; kind and considerate towards others,” she added.

On the work front, Tanveer last essayed a brief role in the on-air daily serial ‘Adawat’, headlined by Fatima Effendi Kanwar, Shazeal Shoukat, Saad Qureshi and Syed Jibran.

