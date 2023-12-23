Fatima Effendi shares first negative role experience in ‘Adawat’

Actor Fatima Effendi Kanwar talks about her experience of playing a negative role on screen for the first time in ‘Adawat’.

In her latest outing on ARY Zindagi’s talk show ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, Fatima Effendi Kanwar aka Areeba of ‘Adawat’ talked about her new serial and shared her experience of essaying a ‘much-requested’ negative character.

“I really enjoyed doing this project, because obviously there is much more margin in a negative role, to play with the character – unlike positive, which has more or less the same expressions throughout,” she said.

“I hope viewers also enjoy watching it as much as I did filming,” Effendi added.

Speaking about her character, the actor explained, “Initially she [Areeba] is not that way, she is actually very positive, who has become that due to circumstances created by people around her. This leads her to seek revenge from them, which is essentially what Adawat means as well.”

Effendi also mentioned that she has been willing to do such a role for a long time, but was typecasted as a naive, innocent girl by the directors.

Headlined by Fatima Effendi, Saad Qureshi and Shazeal Shoukat, ‘Adawat’ follows the story of vengeful Areeba who seeks to harm her family, after she is forced to marry her brother-in-law, following the death of her elder sister.

Syed Jari Khushnood Naqvi’s directorial airs daily at 7 p.m. on ARY Digital.

