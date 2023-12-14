First look of Fatima Effendi, Sajjad Pal-starrer ‘Tera Wada’ unveiled

The first teaser of the anticipated drama serial, ‘Tera Wada’ starring Fatima Effendi, Rabya Kulsoom and Sajjad Pal is out now.
The one-stop entertainment channel of Pakistan, ARY Digital is once again all set to take its viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions with an interesting lineup of projects for the season, including ‘Tera Wada’.
The teaser of the much-awaited project was unveiled on Wednesday.
The first look of ‘Tera Wada’, starring actors Fatima Effendi and Sajjad Pal in their maiden collaboration with Rabya Kulsoom, promises a riveting journey of a devoted daughter becoming a wife.
As per the synopsis, ‘Tera Wada’ highlights the transition of a responsible daughter into a life partner.
The teaser of the upcoming serial was watched by millions of social users across the platforms within hours, while excited fans swamped the comments sections to share their anticipation for the fresh pairing and storyline.
Director Zeeshan Ali Zaidi helmed the direction of the new serial, while Mamoona Aziz penned the script, for Big Bang Entertainment production. The duo previously gave the hit play ‘Meray Hi Rehna’ earlier this year.
More details regarding the additional cast and crew of the serial are yet to be unveiled.
‘Tera Wada’ is coming soon only on ARY Digital.