First look of Fatima Effendi, Sajjad Pal-starrer ‘Tera Wada’ unveiled

The first teaser of the anticipated drama serial, ‘Tera Wada’ starring Fatima Effendi, Rabya Kulsoom and Sajjad Pal is out now.

The one-stop entertainment channel of Pakistan, ARY Digital is once again all set to take its viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions with an interesting lineup of projects for the season, including ‘Tera Wada’.

The teaser of the much-awaited project was unveiled on Wednesday.