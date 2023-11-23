‘I choose myself…’: Anam Tanveer wins the internet

Actor Anam Tanveer won the internet with her chic, western look in the latest picture and reel, going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday evening, Anam Tanveer treated her followers with a new picture and reel, flaunting a Western fit. Captioned with Jaun Elia’s poetry, the photo captured Tanveer in a solid black top and fitted trousers, styled with a monochromatic, abstract-printed jacket and matching shoes. For the accessories, she sported statement studs and a few rings with bold makeup and textured hair to complete the look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anam Tanveer (@ianamtanveer) Earlier, the ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ actor also posted a reel of herself from the same look, while a cover version of American singer Chris Brown’s ‘Under The Influence’ played in the background.

Thousands of her fans on Gram watched the reel and showered their love on the now-viral posts with likes and comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anam Tanveer (@ianamtanveer)

With thousands of followers on her Instagram account, Anam Tanveer frequently turns to the platform to share updates about her personal as well as professional life on the feed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has proven her mettle with notable work in ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’, ‘Woh Pagal Si’, ‘Benaam’, ‘Shehnaai’, ‘Waada‘, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman‘, ‘Do Bol‘, and ‘Baydardi‘ among others.

