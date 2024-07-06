Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: How much Badshah was paid to perform at sangeet?

Apart from the headlining performance of Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, the Ambani family of India had Punjabi rappers Badshah and Karan Aujla perform at the sangeet ceremony of Anant and his fiance Radhika Merchant. Read on to know how much the ‘Mercy’ singer has been paid!

The festivities for the much-awaited big fat Indian wedding of Anant Ambani, youngest son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and his fiance, Radhika Merchant, are in full swing before the couple finally ties the knot in the three-day affair next week.

On Friday, the Ambani family hosted the sangeet ceremony of the couple, at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), in Mumbai, with Justin Bieber, Badshah and Karan Aujla being the top performers of the night.

While it was previously reported that the ‘Peaches’ hitmaker received $10 million for his gig, it is now being said that Badshah charged INR4 crores to perform at the Sangeet night.

Notably, the three-day wedding affair for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be held from July 12 to 14, beginning with ‘Shubh Vivaah’, followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ and ‘Mangal Utsav’.

Earlier, Ambanis hosted two legs of pre-wedding festivities for their youngest son and his fiance, in March and June, and had popstars Rihanna, Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, Pitbull and Diljit Dosanjh to lit the events.

