After Rihanna, Katy Perry; Ambanis to have Adele & Drake perform at Anant-Radhika wedding?

As if the headlining performances of Rihanna, Katy Perry, Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh and Backstreet Boys weren’t enough at the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Ambanis seem to have an all-new lineup of performers for the main affair this month.

This time, top-tier performers like Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey are reportedly in talks to perform at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant next week, suggest the reports from Indian media outlets.

With less than 10 days to go for the most anticipated big fat Indian wedding of the year, the new buzz is that Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani is likely to have singers like Adele, Drake and Lana Del Rey, touch down in Mumbai, to perform at the wedding bash.

Quoting the sources close to the development, the publication also reported that ‘currently negotiations and talks are on’ to secure the dates of the top performers for wedding events.

The three-day wedding festivities for Anant and Radhika will be held from July 12 to 14. The celebrations will begin with ‘Shubh Vivaah’, followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ and ‘Mangal Utsav’.

Earlier, India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani and his family hosted two legs of pre-wedding festivities for their youngest son Anant Ambani and his fiance Radhika Merchant, ahead of the grand wedding.

After a three-day pre-wedding jamboree in a township in Jamnagar near Reliance’s main oil refinery, in March, Ambanis took more than 800 guests, including Bollywood and sports personalities, as well as business tycoons on a 4-day private cruise across Europe, sailing from Italy to France, last month.

