Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Two arrested for gatecrashing ceremony

The Mumbai police arrested two including a YouTuber for attempting to gatecrash the lavish wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Indian media outlets reported that one of the suspects, who attempted to entre the wedding venue without invitation, was YouTuber Venkatesh Narasaiya while the other was identified as Lukam Mohammad Shafi Sheikh who called himself a businessman.

According to Mumbai police, the two men arrived from Andhra Pradesh to participate in the gala event, and attempted to gatecrash the ceremony.

“On the basis of suspicion, security officials stopped them and handed them to police. They were taken to BKC police station where a case of trespassing was registered against them,” an official said.

Both Narasaiya and Sheikh were later release following legal procedures.

After months-long extravagant pre-wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, got married to his fiancee, Radhika Merchant, in a glitzy Mumbai ceremony, on July 12.

The lavish celebrations anticipating the big fat Indian wedding of the year, of Anant Mukesh Ambani, 29, the heir of Reliance Group, and his fiancee, Radhika Merchant, also 29, the heiress of Viren and Shaila Merchant’s Encore Healthcare, which started since earlier this year, finally reached the finale last night, as the two tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony.

The wedding event at Jio World Convention Centre, in BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) was attended by the who’s who of the entertainment fraternity as well as the top-list cricketers of India, in addition to the renowned billionaires, celebrities, tech moguls and political bigwigs from all over the world.

Nigerian rapper Rema, of ‘Calm Down’ fame as well as Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi (Despacito), India’s top DJ, Chetas and A-list Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal delivered the headlining performances at the event, forcing the guests to the dance stage.