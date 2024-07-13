Anant Ambani weds Radhika Merchant in a lavish ceremony

After months-long extravagant pre-wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, got married to his fiancee, Radhika Merchant, in a glitzy Mumbai ceremony, on Friday.

The lavish celebrations anticipating the big fat Indian wedding of the year, of Anant Mukesh Ambani, 29, the heir of Reliance Group, and his fiancee, Radhika Merchant, also 29, the heiress of Viren and Shaila Merchant’s Encore Healthcare, which started since earlier this year, finally reached the finale last night, as the two tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony.

The wedding event at Jio World Convention Centre, in BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) was attended by the who’s who of the entertainment fraternity as well as the top-list cricketers of India, in addition to the renowned billionaires, celebrities, tech moguls and political bigwigs from all over the world.

Nigerian rapper Rema, of ‘Calm Down’ fame as well as Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi (Despacito), India’s top DJ, Chetas and A-list Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal delivered the headlining performances at the event, forcing the guests to the dance stage.

Notably, the three-day wedding affair for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will continue till July 14. Last night’s ‘Shubh Vivaah’ will be followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ and ‘Mangal Utsav’.

The celebrations kickstarted last week with a mameru ceremony, followed by Haldi, Sangeet, Garba and Dandiya night, Mehendi event and multiple Pujas before the high school sweethearts officially became husband and wife yesterday.

Earlier, Mukesh Ambani and his family hosted two legs of pre-wedding festivities for their youngest son and his fiancee, in March and June, ahead of the grand wedding.