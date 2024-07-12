AR Rahman, Mohit Chauhan to headline Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding finale 

Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman and seasoned playback singer Mohit Chauhan will headline the finale of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding on Sunday.

After hosting a number of international celebrities, including Rihanna, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Backstreet Boys and Pitbull among others, as well as Rema and Luis Fonsi lined up for the performance on the main wedding event tonight, Ambanis also have some of the most renowned Indian artists to light up the finale event, i.e. the Mangal Utsav or the reception of Anant and Radhika.

As reported by Indian entertainment outlets, veteran artists AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan will be joined by Jonita Gandhi and Udit Narayan to grace the stage at the wedding reception, making the finale a night to remember for all the guests, flying in from all over the world for the wedding of the year.

Reports suggest that each artist will have their individual time on the stage along with a special multi-artist act, prepared and rehearsed extensively for the couple.

Notably, the three-day affair for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be held from July 12 to 14, beginning with ‘Shubh Vivaah’, followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ and ‘Mangal Utsav’. The celebrations kickstarted last week with a mameru ceremony, followed by Haldi, Sangeet, Garba and Dandiya night, Mehendi event and multiple Pujas.

Earlier, Mukesh Ambani and his family hosted two legs of pre-wedding festivities for their youngest son and his fiancee, in March and June, ahead of the grand wedding.