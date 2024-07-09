Ambanis to host Beckhams at Anant and Radhika’s wedding?

After Rihanna, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Pitbull and Backstreet Boys, the Ambani family of India is reportedly all set to host power couple David and Victoria Beckham, at Anant and Radhika’s wedding.

The festivities for the much-awaited big fat Indian wedding of Anant Ambani, youngest son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and his fiance, Radhika Merchant, are in full swing before the couple finally ties the knot in the three-day affair later this week.

With less than a week to go for the much-awaited wedding, the new buzz is that Ambanis will be hosting former football star David Beckham, and his wife, singer and fashion designer, Victoria Beckham, at the reception ceremony of the couple, following the three-day wedding bash. If reports from Indian media are anything to go by, the couple has been extended an invitation for the impending wedding and is likely to touch down in Mumbai soon.

It is worth noting here that the legendary footballer was also the guest of Ambanis last year, during his three-day visit to the country, as a part of UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador tour.