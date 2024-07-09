Ambanis to host Beckhams at Anant and Radhika’s wedding?

After Rihanna, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Pitbull and Backstreet Boys, the Ambani family of India is reportedly all set to host power couple David and Victoria Beckham, at Anant and Radhika’s wedding.
The festivities for the much-awaited big fat Indian wedding of Anant Ambani, youngest son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and his fiance, Radhika Merchant, are in full swing before the couple finally ties the knot in the three-day affair later this week.
With less than a week to go for the much-awaited wedding, the new buzz is that Ambanis will be hosting former football star David Beckham, and his wife, singer and fashion designer, Victoria Beckham, at the reception ceremony of the couple, following the three-day wedding bash.
If reports from Indian media are anything to go by, the couple has been extended an invitation for the impending wedding and is likely to touch down in Mumbai soon.
It is worth noting here that the legendary footballer was also the guest of Ambanis last year, during his three-day visit to the country, as a part of UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador tour.
Meanwhile, the three-day wedding affair for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be held from July 12 to 14, beginning with ‘Shubh Vivaah’, followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ and ‘Mangal Utsav’. The festivities began last week with a Gujarati tradition Mameru, followed by Garba and Dandiya night, the star-studded Sangeet and the Haldi ceremony on Monday evening.
Before that, Ambanis hosted two legs of pre-wedding festivities for their youngest son and his fiance, in March and June, and had global stars like Rihanna, Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, Pitbull and Diljit Dosanjh to lit the events.
