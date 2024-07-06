Ambani’s family performance to Ranbir Alia’s ‘thumka’: Viral videos from Anant-Radhika’s sangeet

Despite the headlining performance by Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, who came all the way to India for the event, it was the desi tarka of Bollywood celebrities that stole the show at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s star-studded Sangeet ceremony.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The festivities for the much-awaited big fat Indian wedding of Anant Ambani, youngest son of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, and his fiance, Radhika Merchant, are in full swing before the couple finally ties the knot in the three-day affair next week.

On Friday, the Ambani family hosted the whole of Bollywood, along with Justin Bieber as well as the top cricketers of the country, for the sangeet ceremony of the couple, at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), in Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The pictures and videos from the starry affair, doing rounds on social media, prove that the event was no less than a Bollywood awards ceremony, with A-list actors taking the stage and burning the dance floor with their moves.

Have a look at all the highlights of the ceremony:

The Ambani family had their own little (definitely not so) ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ moment, as all four couples took the stage to perform on the title song of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

If the family performance wasn’t enough to get a good glimpse of the groom-to-be, he returned to the stage with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and later on the dance floor with him, Ranveer Singh, M.S. Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

The it couple of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who arrived at the event, twinning in black, took to the stage with Akash Ambani, to perform on his banger ‘Show Me The Thumka’, definitely a highlight of the night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

Heartthrob Vicky Kaushal, who came without his wife Katrina Kaif, was also spotted for seconds, grooving with Shehnaaz Gill on his latest chartbuster ‘Tauba Tauba’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

With Kaushal and rapper Karan Aujla being under the same roof, is it even possible for the Punjabi boys not to have a ‘Softly’ moment?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Gen Z besties Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and the infamous Orry were on the stage to shake a leg together on Bollywood songs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Last, but certainly not least, was the electrifying performance by Ranveer Singh, on the ‘No Entry’ title track.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

Notably, the three-day wedding affair for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be held from July 12 to 14, beginning with ‘Shubh Vivaah’, followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ and ‘Mangal Utsav’.

The celebrations kickstarted earlier this week, with a mameru ceremony – a Gujarati tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts, followed by the dandiya and garba night, hosted by the matriarch of the family, Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani.

Earlier, Ambanis hosted two legs of pre-wedding festivities for their youngest son and his fiance, in March and June.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal reveals why Katrina Kaif didn’t attend Ambanis sangeet