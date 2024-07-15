Ambani wedding bomb threat: Mumbai police intensify security around venue

Mumbai Police intensified the security around the Jio World Convention Centre, following a cryptic bomb threat on X, at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

Following a potential bomb threat, the security measures were intensified in Mumbai, around the Jio World Convention Centre at Bandra-Kurla Complex, where the big fat Indian wedding of the year took place over the weekend, reported Indian media outlets.

The measures were taken following a controversial social media post, by an X user, which read, “A shameless thought crept into my mind that if a bomb went off at Ambani’s wedding, half the world would turn upside down. Trillions of dollars in one pin code.”

Though the post was deemed to be a hoax, Mumbai police took immediate action after being notified by another social user and beefed up the security to ensure the safety of all the high-profile guests at the wedding.

The officials are also actively trying to identify the user behind the cryptic post.

Notably, Anant Ambani, 29, the heir of Reliance Group, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, also 29, the heiress of Viren and Shaila Merchant’s Encore Healthcare, on Friday, followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ and ‘Mangal Utsav’ ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday respectively.