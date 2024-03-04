Watch: Salman Khan gives cold shoulder to Arjun Kapoor

A video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan ignoring fellow actor Arjun Kapoor at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is going viral on social media.

The viral video was shared by Indian news agency Koimoi on the social media application Instagram. It showed Salman Khan, who wore a dashing black suit, congratulating Anant Ambani and exchanging greetings with fellow actor Ranveer Singh and legendary cricketer MS Dhoni on day two of the festivities.

However, the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan‘ star gave the cold shoulder to Arjun Kapoor.

It is pertinent to mention that Arjun Kapoor is in a serious relationship with Malaika Arora, the ex-wife of Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika Arora had married Arbaaz Khan in 1998. The celebrities parted ways in 2017, after being married for almost two decades. The former couple has a son together.

It is not the first time that Salman Khan has behaved in such a manner with Arjun Kapoor. The former refused to interact with the latter at an awards show in 2023.

The ‘Pathaan‘ star inquired about the ‘Ishaqzaade‘ star’s performance. He told organizers he would not be around when his fellow celebrity performs.

Moreover, Salman Khan instructed them not to call him on the stage before and after Arjun Kapoor’s performance. The media had also reported that the ‘Dabangg‘ star left the event before the ‘Gunday‘ star’s performance.

