Watch: Salman Khan wins hearts with THIS sweet gesture

A heartwarming video of Bollywood actor Salman Khan meeting his young fans at Mumbai Airport is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral video showed Salman Khan walking in Mumbai airport amid tight security upon his arrival from Sharjah. As he was exiting the premises, he spotted two children looking at him.

He approached the kids, smiled at them and shook their hands.

The viral video of the ‘Dabangg‘ star on the visual sharing platform has over 121,000 likes. Netizens praised his gesture with heartwarming comments.

“Salman always wins hearts with his gesture. He is just amazing”

“Being human #SalmanKhan”

“A Pure hearted person”

“Laa jawaab mere bhai”

“My hearts melts. This man is unbelievable. He’s truly jaan of everyone.”

Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated and highest-paid Indian celebrities. He has worked in countless timeless hits. His hard work has won him awards. He made his debut in ‘Biwi Ho To Aisi’.

He went on to work in ‘Maine Pyar Kiya‘, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!,’ ‘Andaz Apna Apna,’ ‘Karan Arjun,’ ‘Khamoshi: The Musical,’ ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,’ ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,’ ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain,’ ‘Tere Naam,’ ‘Baghban,’ ‘Garv: Pride & Honour,’ ‘Wanted‘, ‘Dabangg‘ trilogy, ‘Tiger‘ trilogy, ‘Kick,’ ‘Pathaan‘ and ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘.

