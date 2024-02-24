I want to do a film with Salman Khan: Sarah Khan

Pakistan’s A-list actor Sarah Khan expressed her wish to share a screen with Bollywood star Salman Khan, in a film.

Sarah Khan, who is set to wow her fans across the border with the new mini-series ‘Abdullahpur ka Devdas’ for an Indian channel, recently sat for a virtual interview with a local publication of the neighbouring country, when she expressed her desire to star opposite the ‘Tiger 3’ hero.

When asked about whom she used to idolize before joining the showbiz industry, Khan replied, “I never thought like this because I never wanted to act. But one thing when I started acting was that I definitely want to do a film with Salman Khan.”

Further talking about the Indian content which she enjoys watching, the ‘Tum Meri Ho’ actor said, “I don’t get to watch Indian shows or anything else as much, as my daughter is very young. But, my husband [singer Falak Shabir], watches everything. He follows a lot of content on Netflix and he is a big fan.”

“And, of course, who isn’t a fan of Indian movies? We’ve grown up watching Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan,” she concluded.

Notably, she is set to share the screen with Bilal Abbas Khan and Raza Talish in ‘Abdullahpur Ka Devdas’.

