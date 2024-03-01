Anant Ambani wedding: World comes to party but with THIS ban

The Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and pop sensation Rihanna are set to steal the show during the wedding of Reliance Foundation’s Director Anant Ambani with his longtime partner Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat but they won’t get to taste any alcoholic beverages.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Its because India’s founder Mahatma Gandhi was born in Gujarat and a ban has been imposed on the production, storage, sale, and consumption of alcoholic beverages as adherence to his principles.

The popular celebrity digital creator Viral Bhayani shared a video of the VIP lounge on Instagram. It showed sofas lined up against the wall along with sweetmeats, cold drinks and a traditional beverage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities kicked off on Friday (today) and Ambanis are leaving no stones unturned to make the celebrations a grand spectacle.

A report by Reuters stated that the celebrations will entertain 1,200 guests and takes place in a township near Reliance’s main oil refinery. The wedding itself does not take place until July and festivities de-facto began on Wednesday when Anant Ambani and his bride-to-be hosted a communal dinner for local villagers that served 51,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anant Mukesh Ambani fp (@anantmukeshambanii)

In addition to pop and R&B superstar Rihanna, U.S. magician David Blaine will perform and there will also be traditional ceremonies in a temple complex.

The pre-wedding bash is likely to be attended by Bill Gates, Meta’s Zuckerberg, fellow Indian billionaires Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla, as well as many cricketers and Bollywood film stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the plans who declined to be identified.

Also likely to attend is Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, which announced a $8.5 billion merger of its India media assets with Reliance’s on Wednesday.

Guests to Anant Ambani’s celebrations are set to savour 500 dishes created by around 100 chefs.

They will be pampered – hair styling, makeup artists and Indian wear drapists are available but only on a “first come, first serve basis,” according to a planning document provided to invitees and seen by Reuters.

They will visit a rescue centre that Reliance says is home to more than 2,000 animals and has one of the world’s largest elephant hospitals. The dress code is “jungle fever” with guests advised to wear animal print clothing or Hawaiian shirts.