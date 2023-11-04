Is it official for Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur?

Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday’s best friend and fellow actor Sara Ali Khan almost confirmed the former’s romantic relationship with heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Amidst the headlining romance of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, fuelled by their several joint spottings, turning show-stoppers for a fashion show and a rumoured Maldives vacation recently for ‘Student Of The Year 2’ debutante’s 25th birthday, her close friend and fellow star kid, Sara Ali Khan almost confirmed the speculations.

In the recently-dropped new teaser of filmmaker Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ season 8, Khan confessed that one thing Panday has and she doesn’t is the ‘night manager’.

In response to the filmmaker’s question to the ‘Simmba’ actor, asking about one thing that she thinks Panday has but she doesn’t, Khan instantly replied, “Night Manager,” leaving the co-guest struggling to hide her blushing moment.

For the unversed, ‘The Night Manager’ is an Indian remake of the same-titled British TV series, starring Aditya Roy Kapur – the rumoured beau of Panday.

In response to another question probably, Panday also hinted, “I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur.”

More details regarding the ‘Koffee With Karan’ outing of the two divas are yet to be unveiled, however, it is surely one of the most-anticipated episodes of the season, more so, after the latest confession.

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are engaged: Reports