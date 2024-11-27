Ananya Panday admits seeking therapy after being trolled

Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday admitted to seeking therapy in the past after being trolled for her body in school.

In a new interview with an Indian journalist, Ananya Panday opened up on the impacts of being labelled as ‘nepo baby’ on her mental health, when the actor recalled being trolled since her early academic years and shared that she has sought therapy in the past for the same.

“I have done therapy in the past. I am not as regular now,” she revealed and reasoned, “I could not articulate my emotions. I used to just feel very, very down.”

“The thing, I sometimes feel with mental health and social media, is that you may read something in the moment and you may not realise that it is affecting you. I will read a comment and I will ignore it. But weeks later, it could still be there in your subconscious somewhere and things get really pile up,” she explained.

“With therapy, I was just able to consolidate my feelings and articulate my thoughts a little better,” shared the ‘Call Me Bae’ star.

Further recalling her worst experience of being trolled, Panday added, “A lot has been said about me, so I can’t really choose one moment… For instance, when I started out, in my first year (in films), someone made a fake account on Instagram, and they started writing they were in school with me and said I lied about my education and getting into college. When I was in school, I had been called everything from hunchback to flat chest to chicken leg and hairy.”

“But we were in a bubble, and now, because of social media, the smallest of voices can be amplified across the world, and this is definitely a scary time,” she believed.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber-thriller ‘CTRL’, which premiered on Netflix last month. Next, she has ‘Shankara’ with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan in the pipeline.