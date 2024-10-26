Ananya Panday says she was ‘terrified’ of Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday revealed she used to be ‘terrified’ of fellow actor and star kid Sara Ali Khan during their school days.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Ananya Panday disclosed that now good friends, she and Sara Ali Khan, went to the same school in Mumbai, Dhirubhai Ambani International School, and the latter was three years senior.

Panday shared that she used to be terrified of ‘moohfat (outspoken)’ Khan and would try to avoid any possibility of crossing paths with her.

“She is outspoken even now but in school, she was even more outspoken. I would actually hide from her in school because I used to be terrified (of her),” said the ‘Call Me Bae’ star. “If she was walking down a certain staircase, I would walk from the other staircase!”

“Because she would say anything. So, I used to fear, ‘She’s going to say something about me’,” Panday reasoned.

When asked if she ever ragged or bullied her, Panday replied, “She would not rag. She did not know what my name was. She didn’t want to know what my name was! We did a play together in school. She was the main and I was holding her umbrella! She didn’t bother to know my name. She would address me as, ‘Aye girl, come here’. I don’t think she said ‘Aye’ because my name started with ‘A’!”

“Now when I tell her (about the school experience), she’d tell me, ‘What rubbish. I treated you so well’,” she concluded. Also Read: Ananya Panday ‘leaked’ Suhana Khan’s number on social media

On the work front, Ananya Panday was most recently seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber-thriller ‘CTRL’, streaming on Netflix. Next, she has ‘Shankara’ with Akshay Kumar in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Sarah Ali Khan will next share the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur in ‘Metro… In Dino’. She also has ‘Sky Force’ and ‘Eagle’ in the kitty.