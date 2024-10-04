web analytics
Ananya Panday 'leaked' Suhana Khan's number on social media

Web Desk
Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday disclosed she once leaked her best friend and fellow star kid Suhana Khan’s number on social media.

In a conversation with Netflix, Ananya Panday, who stars in the streaming giant’s cyber-thriller ‘CTRL’, about online privacy and threats of AI in the growing digital world, recalled when she accidentally leaked not only her own mobile number but also of her friend Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

Panday shared, “Once I leaked Suhana’s number by mistake. I was FaceTiming her. And then I was like, Suhana is not picking up. I screenshotted the picture and I put it on Instagram and her number was there.”

“Then she called me, ‘Listen, my number got hacked’ and I said, ‘Oh my God. What happened Suhana? That’s such a crazy story’,” she recalled. “But then someone told her that I did it.”

 

The ‘Call Me Bae’ star also divulged that she once shared her number with some media reporters for ‘journalist things’ but the outlet put it on YouTube.

Also Read: Ananya Panday has her set of conditions for doing item number

Meanwhile, her second OTT project, Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber-thriller ‘CTRL’, is now streaming on Netflix.

