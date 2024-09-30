Ananya Panday has her set of conditions for doing item number

Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday is not saying a forever no to doing item numbers in her career, however, she has her set of conditions for that.

In a new interview with an Indian YouTube channel, Ananya Panday shared her two cents on the long-prevailing debate of whether the item numbers should be a part of Bollywood films or not, given its often negative impact on the audience.

She said, “As creative people, and as filmmakers and actors, we have to be aware of the stuff that we are putting out there because we are in a position where we have so much responsibility, so you have to be aware of the impression you’re leaving out there.”

“But then I also think that at the end of the day, you have to look at it as entertainment only,” she added.

When asked if she will ever do an item number in her career, the ‘Call Me Bae’ star replied, “I think the problem lies in the glorification of something. There are ways in which you can do it.”

“If I feel like the girl is being empowered through the song, if she has control, if she’s not being overtly sexualised… if she’s not being respected, then I wouldn’t do it. It has to be seen from the other perspective where maybe the girl is in control. There are lots of ways where you can play around with things. Everything doesn’t have to be done in the way that it’s been done for so many years. There are ways to change things around, to be sexy but not to be sexualized and objectified. It’s about just switching the control to a girl instead of the man,” she explained.

On the work front, Panday is awaiting the release of her second OTT project, Vikramaditya Motwane’s thriller flick ‘CTRL’. The title will start streaming on Netflix from October 4.