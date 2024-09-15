Ananya Panday breaks silence on relationship status

Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday, currently enjoying the release of “Call Me Bae,” has reacted to the rumours surrounding her relationship status.

Rumours had it that the actress was dating former model Walker Blanco after her breakup with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur.

Now, the actress has responded to a question regarding her relationship status in an interaction with an Indian media outlet.

During the interview, Ananya Panday was asked by a fan about her relationship and qualities in an ideal partner as she responded, “Ah, mysterious Ananya. So, the first part is gonna be a mystery because as I said I’m a mysterious person.”

However, the ‘Call Me Bae’ actress said that her ideal partner would be somebody who can cheer her up and support her dreams.

The Bollywood star also revealed that she was not a private person in general. “If I love someone, I am with someone I would like to scream it out from the rooftops and I believe in celebrating relationships and not hiding them, but I also understand that sometimes it’s not fair to the person that you’re with or your partner to kind of expose them to that world if they don’t want to be exposed.”

The 25-year-old actress further expressed her belief, stating that if things are private and just between two people, “it can end up being more special” and she keeps reminding herself that.

It is to be noted here that Ananya Panday’s rumoured relationship with former model Walker Blanco was first reported in August after the two met during the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Indian media outlets reported that the ‘Call Me Bae’ introduced Blanco as her partner during the celebration. However, they have not publicly addressed their speculated relationship.