Ananya Panday hops on metro for ‘Call Me Bae’ promotion

Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday took a ride on the Mumbai metro to promote her upcoming show “Call Me Bae.”

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The actress was joined by her co-stars Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, and Muskkaan Jaferi as they left fans and commuters surprised with their arrival at the metro.

Panday enjoyed the ride with her ‘Call Me Bae’ co-stars as they posed for pictures with the commuters during their ride.

For her outing, the Bollywood star chose a casual outfit, wearing a denim crop top with jeans with tassels.

The ‘Call Me Bae’ cast members laughed and joked with each other, and also interacted with the fans on the metro.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the show tells the story of Bae, played by Ananya Panday, whose life as an heiress is upended after her family disowns her.

‘Call Me Bae’ is created by Ishita Moitra and is penned by writers Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair.

Karan Johar alongside Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra are producing the show under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment.

The debut web series of Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 6.

Prime Video India on August 20 dropped the trailer for the series. The trailer opens with a glimpse into Bella ‘Bae’ Chowdhary’s extravagant and privileged life in New Delhi.

“Seven luxury cars, a chopper, and a fairytale wedding,” Bae is heard saying in the trailer.

After her family disowns her, Bae ends up in Mumbai where she must work out to live her new life that is different from her earlier life.

However, the show was accused of copying popular Hollywood shows such as “2 Broke Girls” and “Schitt’s Creek.”

Several took to Reddit and Instagram to express their views after watching the trailer with many suggesting that the Ananya Panday-starrer was a ‘desi version’ of popular Hollywood shows.