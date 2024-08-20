‘Call Me Bae’ trailer: Makers accused of copying ‘2 Broke Girls’

The makers of “Call Me Bae,” starring Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday, have been accused of copying popular Hollywood shows such as “2 Broke Girls” and “Schitt’s Creek.”

Prime Video India dropped the trailer for ‘Call Me Bae’ on Tuesday showing Panday in her series debut to portray Bae, whose life as an heiress is upended after her family disowns her.

The trailer opens with a glimpse into Bella ‘Bae’ Chowdhary’s extravagant and privileged life in New Delhi.

“Seven luxury cars, a chopper, and a fairytale wedding,” Bae is heard saying in the trailer.

After her family disowns her, Bae ends up in Mumbai where she must work out to live her new life that is different from her earlier life.

Several took to Reddit and Instagram to express their views after watching the trailer with many suggesting that the Ananya Panday-starrer was a ‘desi version’ of popular Hollywood shows.

“Very 2 broke girls+Schitt creek ka sasta version,” one user wrote while another was anticipating ‘Call Me Bae’ to copy scenes from the Hollywood shows.

“Yess! I won’t be surprised if there are scenes copied from these shows. Looks very much like 2 Broke Girls and Emily in Paris,” the user wrote.

Another mentioned that the trailer had the vibes of ‘2 Broke Girls’, as the user wrote, “I immediately thought of 2 broke girls. Her character is definitely inspired from there.”

“It’s like watching 2 Broke Girls, but from Caroline’s perspective,” wrote a user, while another user stated, “Desi Schitts Creek- Just that this one revolves around Alexis aka Ananya!”

Meanwhile, a commentator had an interesting take on ‘Call Me Bae,’ writing, “Emily in Paris meets 2 Broke Girl meets Schitts Creek!”

Directed by Collin D’cunha, ‘Call Me Bae’ also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

The series is created by Ishita Moitra and is penned by writers Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair.

The debut web series of Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 6.