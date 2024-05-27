Ananya Panday starrer Call Me Bae gets a release date

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday announced the release date of Bollywood actor Ananya Panday’s digital series debut Call Me Bae.

In an Instagram post, Karan Johar shared a new poster of Ananya Panday from her debut web series set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 6.

Directed by Collin D’cunha, Call Me Bae also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

The series is created by Ishita Moitra and is penned by writers Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair.

Karan Johar alongside Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra are producing the show under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment.

The eight-part Call Me Bae tells the story of Bae, a young woman who loses her status as an heiress to become a hustler following a scandal.

Ananya Panday’s character then realises that it is her street smartness and charm that is her valuable assets and not diamonds.

Despite being downsized to a hustler, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, sisterhood and her better self.

Ananya Panday’s last outing was in the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, shared the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the Netflix project.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan earned praise for its portrayals of several themes with loneliness, social media obsession and feeling lost in life being some of them.

Panday’s character was that of Ahana seeking acceptance from her partner.