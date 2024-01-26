Ananya Panday trolled despite impressive performance in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is getting trolled despite her impressive performance in the Netflix film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan‘.

Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, shared the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the Netflix project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan‘ is earning praise for its portrayals of several themes with loneliness, social media obsession and feeling lost in life being some of them.

Ananya Panday’s character is that of Ahana, who seeks acceptance from her partner. Several film lovers said their perception of her as an actress changed after watching the movie.

I liked #KhoGayehumKahan and saw that @ananyapandayy is really good at acting. She can do emotional parts and also be super amazing in her acting! #AnanyaPanday pic.twitter.com/l7c17Ld3BU — Snehal Shahane (@uhluksnyc) December 29, 2023

Just watched the film and I have to say this , @ananyapandayy has outshined everyone in #KhoGayehumKahan#AnanyaPanday pic.twitter.com/EpbN7Hofmk — Kuldeep Vishnoi (@Kuldeepvishnoi_) December 29, 2023

Kho Gaye hum Kahan mein Ananya Panday ne prove kiya hai ki woh not just a star, but a brilliant actor too.@ananyapandayy #KhoGayehumKahan#AnanyaPanday pic.twitter.com/VE6QeND6Da — Jasleen Kaur (@_JasleenKaur___) December 30, 2023

Ananya Panday se jyada behtar acting Kisi actor Ne Nahin Ki Hai Doston sach mein@ananyapandayy #KhoGayehumKahan#AnanyaPandaypic.twitter.com/v2gT4SUqvr — Surbhi (@Surbhi_451) December 30, 2023

As much as Ananya Panday’s performance in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan‘ was lauded by fans and critics, the actress got criticized for being a product of nepotism. Many netizens felt that the celebrity was given too many chances to prove her mettle.

Unpopular opinion: If any normal person gets as many chances as Ananya Pandey did(6 movies), anyone could become a good actor. That’s the power nepotism holds coz no normal person can even get 2 movies specially as lead. — Shrishti (@Shrishttiiiiiii) December 28, 2023

Nepo baby privileges is insane.

And thn they say “we struggle” — 🍂 (@cinemasiastic) December 28, 2023

For sure lol, as an actor it is all about consistency and people who make movies to stay relevant. If the crowd sees you more and more in films people think you are successful or popular hence getting work. Its psychology. — Jena (@mehtaversed) December 28, 2023

Such an undeserving actor is also a model for Amazon, Lakme, etc. Not to bodyshame/mock her with her face, but we lookup for a model/actor who is not a common face next door. True, nepotism can do wonders and force PPL to see such people without talent on screens — Karthik Natarajan (@Karthikn0021) December 29, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Ananya Panday made her acting debut in ‘Student of the Year 2‘. She also starred in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh,’ ‘Gehraiyaan,’ ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ and ‘Dream Girl 2.’

She will be seen in the upcoming films ‘Control‘ and ‘The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair‘.

