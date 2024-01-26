24.9 C
Ananya Panday trolled despite impressive performance in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is getting trolled despite her impressive performance in the Netflix film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan‘.

Ananya Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday, shared the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the Netflix project. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan‘ is earning praise for its portrayals of several themes with loneliness, social media obsession and feeling lost in life being some of them.

Ananya Panday’s character is that of Ahana, who seeks acceptance from her partner. Several film lovers said their perception of her as an actress changed after watching the movie.

As much as Ananya Panday’s performance in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan‘ was lauded by fans and critics, the actress got criticized for being a product of nepotism. Many netizens felt that the celebrity was given too many chances to prove her mettle.

It is pertinent to mention that Ananya Panday made her acting debut in ‘Student of the Year 2‘. She also starred in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh,’ ‘Gehraiyaan,’ ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ and ‘Dream Girl 2.’ 

She will be seen in the upcoming films ‘Control‘ and ‘The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair‘.

Related – Ananya Panday trends amid ‘The Archies‘ criticism

